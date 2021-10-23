Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his first start in a month when the Dolphins lost to Jacksonville in London. He threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns, making him an intriguing option for Fantasy football lineups in the coming weeks. Tagovailoa's top target was tight end Mike Gesicki, who caught eight passes for 115 yards in the loss to the Jaguars. He ranks fifth in receiving yards among tight ends this season, so should he be one of your Week 7 Fantasy football picks? And where should he be in the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings?

Now, the Dolphins have a home game against the Falcons on Sunday. Atlanta is allowing 244.4 passing yards per game, so should Tagovailoa and Gesicki be part of your Fantasy football strategy? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Taylor finished with 14 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns against the Texans. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Week 7 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway. The Saints have started to settle into their offense without Drew Brees and Michael Thomas. Quarterback Jameis Winston has been consistently targeting Callaway this season, including a Hail Mary on the final play of the first half against Washington two weeks ago. Callaway finished that game with four catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

He has a favorable matchup in Week 7, as Seattle's defense is allowing the fifth-most passing yards of any team in the league. The Seahawks allowed Rams wide receiver Robert Woods to catch 12 passes for 150 yards two weeks ago. SportsLine's model is projecting Callaway to go over 65 receiving yards again on Monday Night Football, making him a solid pick in Week 7.

And a massive shocker: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who's thrown for 1,540 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Burrow completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns last week against the Lions.

Burrow has thrown two or more touchdown passes in every game this season, but now he'll face off against the Ravens, one of the NFL's stingiest defenses. The Ravens are giving up just 20.5 points per game this season, which ranks seventh in the league. Plus, Baltimore has held opponents to seven points or fewer in two of its last three games. In addition, Burrow struggled mightily against the Ravens last season, throwing for just 183 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception in Cincinnati's 27-3 loss last October. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Burrow is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 7.

How to set your Week 7 Fantasy football rankings

