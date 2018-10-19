Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 7: Model that beat experts says start Corey Davis, sit Drew Brees

The most helpful Fantasy football rankings stay a step ahead, combining data on what's already happened with the matchups to come to give Fantasy players a huge edge in their leagues. Can you trust Dalvin Cook this week given his hamstring injury? Is Allen Robinson hands-off after sitting out practice with a groin injury? And are all Ravens' skill position players must-starts against the Saints' barely-there defense? With so much for Fantasy players to evaluate heading into another full weekend of NFL action, be sure to check out the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's proven computer model before making any decisions on who to start and who to sit.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was high on Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. The result: Winston exploded for 395 passing yards and four touchdowns against the Falcons. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Titans wide receiver Corey Davis. He is starting in less than 60 percent of CBS leagues, but is projected to give owners similar production as receivers like Odell Beckham Jr., Brandin Cooks, Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allen.

It's a surprising pick because Davis has been held without a touchdown the past two weeks as Tennessee's offense has struggled. But the model likes his chances against the Chargers to return to something closer to his Week 3 form, when he went off for nine catches for 161 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles.

Los Angeles is ranked in the bottom half of the league in passing defense (261 ypg) and is favored by about a touchdown in London, meaning the Titans might need to air it out more as they play from behind. Be sure to get Davis in your lineups and look for a big performance at Wembley Stadium.

And a massive shocker: Saints quarterback Drew Brees stumbles big-time this week against the Ravens and finishes well outside the top 15. He's a player to bench in Week 7.

Baltimore boasts the best defense in the NFL in multiple categories. The Ravens rank first in yards per game (270) and points per game (12.8). And they're coming off their best performance of the season against the Titans, recording a shutout and a franchise-record 11 sacks.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 5 of the Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that outperformed experts big-time last season.