Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 7: Model that beat experts says start Dede Westbrook, sit Drew Brees

Having the most accurate Week 7 Fantasy football rankings can give you a huge edge against your competition. Knowing who to start and who to sit can make the all difference. Anyone who started James Conner or Davante Adams in Week 6 were most likely on their way to a victory, while Fantasy owners who started Cooper Kupp or Deshaun Watson probably took a loss. There are plenty of injuries and byes in play in Week 7, so before setting your lineups, you'll want to see the latest Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was high on Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. The result: Winston exploded for 395 passing yards and four touchdowns against the Falcons. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook.

Westbrook was a lone bright spot for a Jaguars offense that struggled mightily during Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Cowboys. He recorded three catches, including a 34-yard touchdown, in Jacksonville's embarrassing loss. It wasn't a fluke either. In fact, in the last three weeks, Westbrook has hauled in 15 catches for 223 yards and a touchdown.

Now, he gets a dream matchup against a Texans defense that has allowed 13 touchdown passes so far this season. Start him with confidence this week and watch the points rain down.

And a massive shocker: Saints quarterback Drew Brees stumbles big-time this week against the Ravens and finishes well outside the top 15. He's a player to bench in Week 7.

Baltimore boasts the best defense in the NFL in multiple categories. The Ravens rank first in yards per game (270) and points per game (12.8). And they're coming off their best performance of the season against the Titans, recording a shutout and a franchise-record 11 sacks.

