Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 7: Model that beat experts says start Frank Gore, sit Keenan Allen

Week 7 brings plenty of tough questions for owners as they begin to determine their Fantasy football strategy. Should you go with a proven option like Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who faces a rugged Chicago Bears defense on Sunday, or roll the dice on a low-owned, high-upside option like Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew, who has a mouthwatering matchup against the 0-6 Cincinnati Bengals? Which one should be higher in your Fantasy football rankings? Is a player like Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who recorded seven catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns last week, safe to rely on with your Week 7 Fantasy football picks? These are the types of questions Fantasy football owners will have to answer before locking in their lineups. With so much uncertainty and so much at stake this week, you need to see the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin, saying he'd finish as a top 15 player at his position despite being started in less than 70 percent of leagues. The result: McLaurin recorded four receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns against the Dolphins. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 7 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Bills running back Frank Gore.

The model knows this is a revenge game for Gore, who averaged 4.6 yards per carry for the Dolphins last season. Coming into Sunday's game against Miami, Gore has eclipsed 80 all-purpose yards in three of his last four outings. Plus, he has been heavily involved in Buffalo's ground game, recording at least 14 carries in his past four outings. He's also proven to be a viable pass-catcher, having secured six receptions in his last four games.

Now, he'll look to exploit a Dolphins defense that is being gashed for 169.6 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 31st in the NFL. That's why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings for Week 7 list Gore as a fringe RB2 even though he's owned in just 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Don't be turned off by Devin Singletary (hamstring) potentially returning since there will be plenty of carries to go around in what Vegas believes will be a blowout.

And a massive shocker: Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who's recorded over 500 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20.

After starting the season with three consecutive games with at least 98 receiving yards, Allen has seen a dramatic drop-off in his last three outings. In fact, he has failed to eclipse 50 yards receiving in each of his last three contests.

Now, Allen and the Chargers travel to Tennessee to face a Titans defense that has held its opponents to 16 points or fewer in each of its last three games. Plus, the Titans' secondary has yet to allow a wide receiver to eclipse 100 receiving yards in a single game this season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 7 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

