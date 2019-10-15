Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 7: Model that beat experts says start John Brown, sit Keenan Allen

The 2019 NFL schedule is hurdling towards its midway point and Fantasy football owners everywhere are figuring out how to get their rosters into tip-top shape for the playoffs. Saquon Barkley owners are hopeful the New York Giants running back returns this week against the Cardinals after missing several weeks with an ankle injury. Unfortunately for Drew Brees owners, it still appears that the veteran Saints quarterback may be a couple weeks away from returning as he rehabs a thumb injury on his throwing hand. Whether your roster is in good health or not, working the Fantasy football waiver wire and making wise start-sit decisions is key. A reliable set of 2019 Fantasy football rankings can be a huge advantage. So before you lock anything in, be sure to see the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin, saying he'd finish as a top 15 player at his position despite being started in less than 70 percent of leagues. The result: McLaurin recorded four receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns against the Dolphins. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 7 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Bills wide receiver John Brown. A former 1,000-yard receiver with the Cardinals, Brown's speed has always made him a threat over the top, but it also made him a player whose productivity was often tied to the success of the quarterback.

In Buffalo, Brown pairs well with Josh Allen, who is as strong-armed as any player in the league and whose 66.7 percent play-action completion rate has given Brown plenty of opportunities. Brown has been targeted 39 times in five games, hauling in 28 passes for 390 yards and a score.

On Sunday, he gets a mouthwatering matchup against a Dolphins squad that has allowed 14 passing touchdowns this season and been torched by fellow speedsters like Marquise Brown (4-147-2) and McLaurin (4-100-2). That's why the model ranks him as its No. 4 wide receiver for Week 7 despite the fact that he's only owned in 85 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who's recorded over 500 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20.

After starting the season with three consecutive games with at least 98 receiving yards, Allen has seen a dramatic drop-off in his last three outings. In fact, he has failed to eclipse 50 yards receiving in each of his last three contests. Now, Allen and the Chargers travel to Tennessee to face a Titans defense that has held its opponents to 16 points or fewer in each of its last three games. Plus, the Titans' secondary has yet to allow a wide receiver to eclipse 100 receiving yards in a single game this season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 7 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

