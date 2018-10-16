Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 7: Model that beat experts says start Marvin Jones, sit Drew Brees

If you are setting your Week 7 Fantasy Football lineups, thinking about trades or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was high on Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. The result: Winston exploded for 395 passing yards and four touchdowns against the Falcons. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones.

Jones has found the end zone in three of his past four games and gets an ideal matchup this week against the Dolphins, who were just lit up for 316 yards and three touchdowns by the Bears. He's still available in almost 10 percent of CBS Sports leagues, and SportsLine's model says he'll finish as a top-15 wide receiver this week. Start him with confidence against Miami.

And a massive shocker: Saints quarterback Drew Brees stumbles big-time this week against the Ravens and finishes well outside the top 15. He's a player to bench in Week 7.

Baltimore boasts the best defense in the NFL in multiple categories. The Ravens rank first in yards per game (270) and points per game (12.8). And they're coming off their best performance of the season against the Titans, recording a shutout and a franchise-record 11 sacks.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 5 of the Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that outperformed experts big-time last season.