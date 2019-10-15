Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 7: Model that beat experts says start Michael Gallup, sit Keenan Allen

Week 7 of the 2019 NFL schedule is officially upon us. Now, owners everywhere are frantically searching for Fantasy football rankings for the NFL's next round of games. If you're setting your Week 7 lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the Fantasy football waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin, saying he'd finish as a top 15 player at his position despite being started in less than 70 percent of leagues. The result: McLaurin recorded four receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns against the Dolphins. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 7 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup.

Gallup is quickly becoming one of quarterback Dak Prescott's favorite targets. In fact, the second year receiver has been targeted 21 times over the last two games. With wide receiver Amari Cooper (quad) iffy for Sunday's game, Gallup could be in line for a week-winning day against an Eagles defense that is giving up over 280 yards per game through the air. Last week against the Vikings, the Eagles allowed wide receiver Stefon Diggs to record seven catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns.

The model says Gallup will finish inside the top 15 at his position even though he's being started in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Start him with confidence this week against the Eagles.

And a massive shocker: Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who's recorded over 500 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20.

After starting the season with three consecutive games with at least 98 receiving yards, Allen has seen a dramatic drop-off in his last three outings. In fact, he has failed to eclipse 50 yards receiving in each of his last three contests. Now, Allen and the Chargers travel to Tennessee to face a Titans defense that has held its opponents to 16 points or fewer in each of its last three games. Plus, the Titans' secondary has yet to allow a wide receiver to eclipse 100 receiving yards in a single game this season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 7 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 7 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 7 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.