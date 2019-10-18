Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 7: Model that beat experts says start Stefon Diggs, sit Keenan Allen

A reliable set of 2019 Fantasy football rankings is key to the success. With major NFL injuries and difficult matchups to deal with in Week 7, making the right Fantasy football waiver wire moves and start-sit decisions is critical if you want to reach the postseason. With quarterback Drew Brees likely out several more weeks with a thumb injury, owners of Saints players like Jared Cook and Michael Thomas have already had a tough time determining how their value might be impacted by backup Teddy Bridgewater. Now, they'll have to determine whether they'll be able to put up respectable numbers against a Bears defense that is capable of shutting down opposing offenses. Meanwhile, Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to return from a high-ankle sprain earlier than expected, but can you trust him when he has a chance of re-injuring himself? Before finalizing your Fantasy football picks, consult the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin, saying he'd finish as a top 15 player at his position despite being started in less than 70 percent of leagues. The result: McLaurin recorded four receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns against the Dolphins. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 7 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

It's been an up-and-down season for the Minnesota big-play threat, as he saw just 23 targets over the first five weeks of the season and was rumored to have put in a trade request.

However, none of that seemed to matter as Diggs torched the Eagles last week. The 26-year-old speedster caught seven passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Now, he gets a juicy matchup against Detroit's 28th-ranked pass defense. The matchup is why SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings have vaulted him back into WR1 territory, listing him as the No. 11 wide receiver for Week 7 even though he's only being started in 56 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who's recorded over 500 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20.

After starting the season with three consecutive games with at least 98 receiving yards, Allen has seen a dramatic drop-off in his last three outings. In fact, he has failed to eclipse 50 yards receiving in each of his last three contests.

Now, Allen and the Chargers travel to Tennessee to face a Titans defense that has held its opponents to 16 points or fewer in each of its last three games. Plus, the Titans' secondary has yet to allow a wide receiver to eclipse 100 receiving yards in a single game this season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 7 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 7 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 7 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.