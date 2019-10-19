Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 7: Model that beat experts says start T.Y. Hilton, sit Keenan Allen

A flurry of NFL news this week is certain to shake up the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings. The Titans are turning to Ryan Tannehill in place of the struggling Marcus Mariota at quarterback. Can the former Miami starter become Fantasy-relevant and help the sinking stock of players like Delanie Walker, A.J. Brown and Corey Davis? Saints running back Alvin Kamara is dealing with a high-ankle injury and is out for Week 7, potentially making Latavius Murray one of the top Week 7 Fantasy football picks. And Green Bay could be without its top three wide receivers. Should Allen Lazard, who made a name for himself last week on Monday Night Football, be high up in your Fantasy football rankings? With so much going on around the league, a reliable set of Week 7 Fantasy football rankings can keep your roster on track. So before making any start-sit decisions and locking in your Week 7 lineups, be sure to see the Fantasy football projections from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin, saying he'd finish as a top 15 player at his position despite being started in less than 70 percent of leagues. The result: McLaurin recorded four receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns against the Dolphins. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 7 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

While Andrew Luck's retirement certainly was a blow for Hilton from a Fantasy perspective, Hilton hasn't fallen too far off with Jacoby Brissett under center this season. Hilton has appeared in four games and has made 24 catches for 232 yards and four scores.

In Week 7, he gets a dream matchup against the Texans, a team that is getting crushed by receivers this season, giving up the sixth-most Fantasy points to that position thus far. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings for Week 7 rank Hilton as the No. 6 wide receiver, a rock solid WR1, even though he's only No. 28 in ownership ranking. Confidently lock him in as one of your top Fantasy football picks because he's projected to go off for more points than receivers like Adam Thielen and DeAndre Hopkins.

And a massive shocker: Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who's recorded over 500 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20.

After starting the season with three consecutive games with at least 98 receiving yards, Allen has seen a dramatic drop-off in his last three outings. In fact, he has failed to eclipse 50 yards receiving in each of his last three contests.

Now, Allen and the Chargers travel to Tennessee to face a Titans defense that has held its opponents to 16 points or fewer in each of its last three games. Plus, the Titans' secondary has yet to allow a wide receiver to eclipse 100 receiving yards in a single game this season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 7 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

