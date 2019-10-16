Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 7: Model that beat experts says start Tevin Coleman, sit Keenan Allen

The 2019 Fantasy football season has been underscored by injury and disappointment, as Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is the latest Fantasy stud to go down after suffering a thigh bruise against the Jets. Where does Cooper belong in your Week 7 Fantasy football rankings? Meanwhile, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield continues to put up wildly disappointing numbers. Mayfield's completion percentage has dropped from 63.8 as a rookie to 56.6 this season and he's thrown 11 interceptions against just five touchdowns. Should Mayfield be among your Fantasy football picks this week, or should you continue to steer clear? Every fantasy football waiver wire move is magnified this time of year, and one misstep could cost you the season. That's why you'll want to see the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine before filling out your lineups.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin, saying he'd finish as a top 15 player at his position despite being started in less than 70 percent of leagues. The result: McLaurin recorded four receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns against the Dolphins. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 7 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: 49ers running back Tevin Coleman.

After suffering an ankle injury in Week 1 that cost him three weeks, Coleman returned to a prominent role in San Francisco's offense and has seen his touches and snap count increase the last two weeks. Against Cleveland, he was on the field for 33 percent of San Francisco's snaps. Against Los Angeles, he was on the field for 55 percent of the snaps while receiving five carries inside the 10-yard line.

Even with running back Matt Breida playing well and earning his own share of the touches, it's clear that the 49ers want Coleman to be the workhorse. He has strong a matchup in Week 7 against a Redskins defense that ranks 28th in run defense. That's why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings list Coleman as the No. 13 running back in Week, a high-end RB2, even though he's being started in just 50 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who's recorded over 500 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20.

After starting the season with three consecutive games with at least 98 receiving yards, Allen has seen a dramatic drop-off in his last three outings. In fact, he has failed to eclipse 50 yards receiving in each of his last three contests. Now, Allen and the Chargers travel to Tennessee to face a Titans defense that has held its opponents to 16 points or fewer in each of its last three games. Plus, the Titans' secondary has yet to allow a wide receiver to eclipse 100 receiving yards in a single game this season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 7 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 7 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 7 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.