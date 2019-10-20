Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 7: Model that crushed experts says start Michael Gallup, sit Keenan Allen

Knowing the matchups is key in Fantasy football, and you can expect to see several members of the Buffalo Bills listed high in the Week 7 Fantasy football rankings. That's because they take on the Miami Dolphins, who have a porous defense that's ranked near the bottom of the league in almost every meaningful category. That means players like quarterback Josh Allen, running back Frank Gore and wide receiver John Brown could be among the potential top Fantasy football picks for Week 7, but how do they stack up against traditional studs like Aaron Rodgers, Mark Ingram and Julio Jones? A reliable set of Week 7 Fantasy football rankings can help answer those questions and assist in your Week 7 Fantasy football start-sit decisions, trade evaluations or even help you find a gem in the free agent pool the rest of your league missed.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin, saying he'd finish as a top 15 player at his position despite being started in less than 70 percent of leagues. The result: McLaurin recorded four receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns against the Dolphins. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 7 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup.

With fellow wide receiver Amari Cooper battling a hamstring injury, the second-year pro out of Colorado State has stepped up for quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Gallup has been targeted a whopping 21 times over the past two weeks, and he's turned that into 11 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown.

In Week 7, he takes on a Philadelphia secondary that has been torched this season, giving up more Fantasy points to wide receivers than any other team. In fact, opposing receivers have made 82 catches for 1,214 yards and 11 touchdowns on the year.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings for Week 7 rank Gallup as the No. 16 receiver, making him a solid WR2 or flex option, even though he's being started in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy leagues. Confidently lock him in as one of your top Fantasy football picks because he's projected to go off for more points than receivers like Will Fuller and Michael Thomas.

And a massive shocker: Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who's recorded over 500 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20.

After starting the season with three consecutive games with at least 98 receiving yards, Allen has seen a dramatic drop-off in his last three outings. In fact, he has failed to eclipse 50 yards receiving in each of his last three contests.

Now, Allen and the Chargers travel to Tennessee to face a Titans defense that has held its opponents to 16 points or fewer in each of its last three games. Plus, the Titans' secondary has yet to allow a wide receiver to eclipse 100 receiving yards in a single game this season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 7 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

