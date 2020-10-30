Watch Now: NFL Latest: Justin Herbert, Drew Lock To Face Off ( 1:45 )

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has transformed into one of the NFL's most understated stars, but his bottom-line production has vaulted him up Fantasy football rankings everywhere. Adams is arguably the highest-upside receiver in the league right now, evidenced by an eye-popping 13-catch, 196-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Texans last week. Adams now has two games with at least 13 catches, 150 yards and two scores in 2020 despite missing two games with a hamstring strain. This week, he'll face a depleted Vikings defense, making him one of the most popular Fantasy football picks.

Meanwhile, Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson will sit out due to a concussion. Where should Chicago wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Anthony Miller be in your Week 8 Fantasy football rankings? Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the latest Week 8 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, saying he'd finish as the top-ranked player at his position. The result: Herbert completed 27 of 43 pass attempts for 347 yards and three touchdowns. He also had nine carries for 66 yards and another score. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 8

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. After averaging 20.2 yards per reception on his way to 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie, Brown was tabbed for a big season in 2020, but has missed multiple games with a knee bruise. However, since returning in Week 5 after nearly a month of rest, he's looked better than ever.

Brown ranks fourth in the NFL among wide receivers in Fantasy points per route run (0.63) and seventh in Fantasy points per target (2.50). On Sunday, he has a juicy matchup against a Cincinnati defense that ranks 25th in passing yards allowed and 24th in passing touchdowns allowed (15). That's why the model ranks him as a clear top-10 receiving option for Week 8.

And a massive shocker: Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who's thrown multiple touchdown passes in three of his last four games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Brees has been a consistent Fantasy threat over the years, but the 41-year-old appears to be showing signs of regression. In fact, Brees enters Week 8 averaging just 7.6 yards per pass attempt, the lowest mark since 2014.

Now, Brees and the Saints will square off against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, a defense that's giving up just 222.1 passing yards per game this season, which ranks eighth in the NFL.

In addition, the Bears have given up multiple touchdown passes in a game just once this entire season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 8 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

How to set your Week 8 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 8 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.