Watch Now: NFL Latest: Justin Herbert, Drew Lock To Face Off ( 1:45 )

Davante Adams may barely be in the top 20 wide receivers in receptions (36) and receiving yards (449), but the Packers star is still near the top of many Fantasy football rankings. Adams caught 13 of 16 targets for 196 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers' Week 7 romp over the Texans. His output was welcome news for owners of Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers too, who rebounded from a 160-yard, two-interception effort against the Buccaneers to throw for 283 yards and four TDs.

Are Adams and Rodgers strong Fantasy football picks this week? How do you determine which players have the best Week 8 Fantasy football matchups? Before locking in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the latest Week 8 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, saying he'd finish as the top-ranked player at his position. The result: Herbert completed 27 of 43 pass attempts for 347 yards and three touchdowns. He also had nine carries for 66 yards and another score. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 8

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. The five-year veteran has passed for 1,760 yards and 10 touchdowns with 10 interceptions for the Eagles, who are 2-4-1 yet still very much in the NFC East mix. Wentz went 25-for-43 for 359 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Eagles' 22-21 win over the Giants last Thursday night and also rushed seven times for 14 yards and another score.

Wentz has been slowed because of numerous injuries to Philadelphia's pass-catching corps. However, the Eagles are healthier heading into a divisional showdown against the Cowboys, who allow 408.1 yards and an NFL-worst 34.7 points per game. SportsLine's model lists Wentz inside the top five of its Fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 8.

And a massive shocker: Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who's thrown multiple touchdown passes in three of his last four games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Brees has been a consistent Fantasy threat over the years, but the 41-year-old appears to be showing signs of regression. In fact, Brees enters Week 8 averaging just 7.6 yards per pass attempt, the lowest mark since 2014.

Now, Brees and the Saints will square off against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, a defense that's giving up just 222.1 passing yards per game this season, which ranks eighth in the NFL.

In addition, the Bears have given up multiple touchdown passes in a game just once this entire season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 8 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

How to set your Week 8 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 8 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.