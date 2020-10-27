Watch Now: Cam Newton's Job In Jeopardy ( 1:24 )

Injuries to big-name playmakers will shake up the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings. Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL in Cleveland's victory over the Bengals on Sunday. Beckham, who's recorded over 1,000 receiving yards five times in his career, will miss the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake suffered a slight tear of a ligament in his ankle and is expected to miss multiple weeks. Fantasy football injuries like those will put players like Chase Edmonds and Rashard Higgins in line to handle increased workloads.

Where should Edmonds and Higgins land among your Week 8 Fantasy football picks? A reliable set of Week 8 Fantasy football rankings can help answer those types of questions and assist in your start-sit decisions, trade evaluations or even help you find a gem on the Week 8 Fantasy football waiver wire the rest of your league may have missed. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the latest Week 8 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, saying he'd finish as the top-ranked player at his position. The result: Herbert completed 27 of 43 pass attempts for 347 yards and three touchdowns. He also had nine carries for 66 yards and another score. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 8

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson. Anderson and Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater have built a solid rapport through the first seven weeks of the season. In fact, Anderson has been targeted 59 times already this year and has recorded at least five receptions in six of his seven outings.

Anderson will look to carry that momentum into Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, a team that ranks near the bottom in almost every defensive statistic. In fact, Atlanta's defense ranks 31st in the NFL in total yards (425.9) and passing yards (333.4) per game. The model ranks Anderson as a rock solid WR1 this week.

And a massive shocker: Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who's thrown two or more touchdown passes in three of his last four games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Brees has been a consistent Fantasy threat over the years, but the 41-year-old appears to be showing signs of regression. In fact, Brees enters Week 8 averaging just 7.6 yards per pass attempt, the lowest mark since 2014.

Now, Brees and the Saints will square off against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, a defense that's giving up just 222.1 passing yards per game this season, which ranks eighth in the NFL.

In addition, the Bears have given up multiple touchdown passes in a game just once this entire season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 8 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

How to set your Week 8 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 8 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.