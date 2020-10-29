Watch Now: Cam Newton's Job In Jeopardy ( 1:24 )

While Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson have been among the most dominant quarterbacks in recent years, Bills quarterback Josh Allen is quickly rising up the Fantasy football rankings each week. Allen enters Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season ranked fourth in passing yards (2,018) and passing touchdowns (16). He's also found the end zone three times with his legs, which continues to make him one of the most popular Fantasy football picks.

Where will Allen land in the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings? The Bills host the New England Patriots in an AFC East battle on Sunday, a team that is 9-1 in its last 10 meetings against Buffalo but is reeling this season. Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the latest Week 8 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, saying he'd finish as the top-ranked player at his position. The result: Herbert completed 27 of 43 pass attempts for 347 yards and three touchdowns. He also had nine carries for 66 yards and another score. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. The rookie out of Clemson is coming off a strong showing against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday, catching all five of his targets for 71 yards and a touchdown. He's now recorded 24 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns in his last five games and is expected to remain heavily involved in Cincinnati's pass-heavy attack this week.

Higgins will look to duplicate his recent success on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, who are giving up 272.0 yards per game through the air, which ranks 26th in the NFL. Last week against the Steelers, Tennessee yielded 80 receiving yards and two touchdowns to wide receiver Diontae Johnson, which bodes well for Higgins' Fantasy potential in Week 8. SportsLine's model is expecting Higgins to finish as a top-20 wideout this week, a rock-solid WR2.

And a massive shocker: Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who's thrown multiple touchdown passes in three of his last four games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. Brees has been a consistent Fantasy threat over the years, but the 41-year-old appears to be showing signs of regression. In fact, Brees enters Week 8 averaging just 7.6 yards per pass attempt, the lowest mark since 2014.

Now, Brees and the Saints will square off against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, a defense that's giving up just 222.1 passing yards per game this season, which ranks eighth in the NFL.

In addition, the Bears have given up multiple touchdown passes in a game just once this entire season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 8 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

