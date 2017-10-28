Fantasy Football Rankings Week 8: Model that beat experts says bench Deshaun Watson, start Ameer Abdullah

If you're setting your Week 8 Fantasy Football lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.



When it comes to ranking players, their model outperformed human experts last season by 25 percent when there was a big difference in ranking -- four spots for a QB, seven for a RB, and nine for a WR.

Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.



A player the model loves this week: Bengals TE Tyler Kroft. He's only owned in 31 percent of CBS Sports Leagues --- so he's most likely sitting on your waiver wire right now -- and has scored three TDs in four games since Tyler Eifert's injury.

Put Kroft in your lineups with confidence this week against the Colts, who are allowing a league-worst 31.7 points per game. Indy made a household fantasy name out of 49ers TE George Kittle (7-83-1) three weeks ago and let Jags TE Marcedes Lewis score last week.



SportsLine's model also loves Lions RB Ameer Abdullah. Largely an afterthought this season, Abdullah will be a solid RB2 this week, according to SportsLine. He faces a Steelers run defense that let Leonard Fournette (9-181-2) and Jordan Howard (23-140-2) run wild. Opposing RBs have scored four times against the Steelers the last five weeks.



A player to avoid this week: Texans QB Deshaun Watson against the Seattle Seahawks. Watson has 12 touchdown passes in his past three games, but should be firmly on your bench this weekend. He's projected to have just 14.37 Fantasy points, a number that will put him 19th among quarterbacks.



Seattle's defense has eight takeaways over the past three games and has limited opponents to just 11 points per game during that span. Avoid Watson this week at all costs. SportsLine's model projects him to fall short of 200 yards.



