Fantasy Football Rankings Week 8: Model that beat experts says bench Deshaun Watson, start Tyler Kroft

If you're setting your Week 8 Fantasy Football lineups, thinking about trades or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.



When it comes to ranking players, their model outperformed human experts last season by 25 percent when there was a big difference in ranking -- four spots for a QB, seven for a RB, and nine for a WR.

Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.



A player the model loves this week: Bengals TE Tyler Kroft. He's only owned in 31 percent of CBS Sports Leagues --- so he's most likely sitting on your waiver wire right now -- and has scored three TDs in four games since Tyler Eifert's injury. Put Kroft in your lineups with confidence this week against the Colts, who are allowing a league-worst 31.7 points per game.



SportsLine's model also loves Patriots RB Dion Lewis this week. Lewis is owned in 52 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, but SportsLine's model says he'll be a top-25 RB. He's coming off a strong performance that saw him carry the ball a team-high 13 times for 76 yards in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Falcons. He's logged double-digit carries his past two games.



A player to avoid this week: Texans QB Deshaun Watson against the Seattle Seahawks. Watson has 12 touchdown passes in his past three games, but should be firmly on your bench this weekend. He's projected to have just 14.37 fantasy points, a number that puts him 19th among quarterbacks.



Seattle's defense has eight takeaways over the past three games and has limited opponents to just 11 points per game during that span. Avoid Watson this week at all costs.



