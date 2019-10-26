Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 8: Model that beat experts says start Daniel Jones, sit Odell Beckham Jr.

There are plenty of questions fans must answer before determining their Fantasy football rankings for Week 8. In New Orleans, Saints running back Alvin Kamara is questionable with an ankle injury. He sat out last week, but if he plays on Sunday against the Cardinals, can you trust him in your lineup? In the same game, Saints quarterback Drew Brees is questionable with a thumb injury that has sidelined him since mid-September. Coach Sean Payton has not named a starting quarterback, so who can you trust with your Fantasy football picks? And with the Niners trading for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, where should the ex-Bronco be in your Fantasy football rankings when San Francisco takes on a rugged Carolina Panthers defense? Before locking in any lineups for Week 8 and beyond, see the optimal Fantasy football strategy, rankings, and simulations from the model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Raiders tight end Darren Waller, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position despite being started in less than 75 percent of leagues. The result: Waller recorded seven receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 8 of the NFL schedule. One player the model loves this week: Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Through five starts of his NFL career, Jones has proven quite capable and has thrown for 1,144 yards and six touchdowns. Jones rebounded from two straight sub-200-yard outings with a 223-yard, one-TD performance last week against the Cardinals.

Jones and the Giants face the Lions on Sunday, a team that allows an average of 299.2 passing yards and 26.7 points per game. The Lions gave up 337 yards and four touchdowns to Minnesota's Kirk Cousins last week, 283 yards and two scores to Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers, and 315 yards to Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes during their current three-game losing streak. SportsLine's Week 8 Fantasy football rankings list Jones as the No 8 quarterback, a rock-solid QB1, even though he's being started in less than 40 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who's coming off his second 100-yard receiving performance of the season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

Beckham had a strong showing in Cleveland's home defeat against the Seahawks in his last outing, hauling in six of 11 targets for 101 yards. It was the third time this season Beckham has been targeted at least 10 times.

However, Beckham has been unable to find consistency in the Browns' offense. In fact, he has failed to eclipse 30 receiving yards in two of his last three games and hasn't scored a touchdown since Cleveland's Week 2 victory over the Jets. Now, Beckham and the Browns will have to travel to New England to face a Patriots defense that has allowed just one passing touchdown all season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 8 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

