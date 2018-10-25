Fantasy Football Rankings Week 8: Model that beat experts says start Jared Cook, sit Carson Wentz

Owners whose Fantasy football rankings told them to start Patrick Mahomes or Emmanuel Sanders last week were most likely on their way to a victory, while anyone who relied on Ezekiel Elliott or Matt Breida probably took a loss. And this week, there are plenty of question marks: Can you trust Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who has been limited with a shoulder injury? Are Redskins running back Chris Thompson (ribs, knee) and wide receiver Paul Richardson (shoulder, knee) must-fades or must-plays in their potential return from injuries? And what can you expect from Patriots running back James White, who will likely be the feature back with Sony Michel looking doubtful? If you're looking for help setting up your Fantasy football lineups, you need to check out the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's Projection Model.

When it comes to ranking players, their advanced computer model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders, saying he would finish as a top-12 receiver. The result: Sanders exploded for 102 receiving yards and a touchdown and had a passing score as well. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a Week 7 victory.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Week 8 Fantasy Football rankings. One player it loves this week: Raiders tight end Jared Cook.

Cook is primed for even more targets in Oakland's offense after wide receiver Amari Cooper was dealt to the Cowboys. In his last three games, Cook has recorded 14 receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns. He also gets an ideal matchup in Week 8 against a Colts secondary that ranks in the bottom half of the league against the pass. Fellow tight ends Chris Herndon and Dallas Goedert have both found paydirt against Indy this season.

The model says Cook will be a top five tight end this week and finish ahead of players like Jordan Reed, George Kittle and Jimmy Graham. Be sure to get Cook in your lineups and look for a big performance against the Colts on Sunday.

And a massive shocker: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz stumbles big-time this week against the Jaguars and finishes outside the top 15 quarterbacks. He's a player to bench in Week 8.

Wentz enters Week 8 having thrown for over 300 yards and at least two touchdowns in three of his past four games. However, he'll face a Jaguars team that boasts the top passing defense in the NFL. In fact, Jacksonville's stingy defense is holding its opponents to under 180 passing yards per game.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of the rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 8 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 5, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.