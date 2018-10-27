Fantasy Football Rankings Week 8: Model that beat experts says start John Brown, sit Carson Wentz

Using unbiased Fantasy football rankings will help you navigate a huge week in the NFL with plenty of storylines surrounding running backs. In New England, Sony Michel (knee) hasn't practiced and could be sidelined for Monday Night Football against the Bills, leaving a huge workload for James White. In San Francisco, Matt Breida is questionable with an ankle injury, potentially giving Raheem Mostert an expanded workload. And in Indianapolis, Marlon Mack (ankle) is questionable against the Raiders one week after scoring two touchdowns. Before you lock in your lineups, you need to use proven Week 8 Fantasy football rankings like the ones you'll find at SportsLine. They'll help you figure out how trustworthy each running back, quarterback, wide receiver, tight end, kicker, and defense will be this week.

When it comes to ranking players, their advanced computer model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders, saying he would finish as a top-12 receiver. The result: Sanders exploded for 102 receiving yards and a touchdown and had a passing score as well. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a Week 7 victory.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Week 8 Fantasy Football rankings. One player it loves this week: Ravens wide receiver John Brown.

Brown has been one of the most productive Fantasy breakouts this season. In fact, he's recorded at least 115 yards and a touchdown in two of his last four games and has hauled in a 20-yard reception in seven straight contests. He's averaging over 19 yards catch this season and will look to exploit a Carolina pass defense that ranks in the bottom half of the league in yards allowed per reception.

Plus, the Panthers have given up over 300 yards passing and two touchdowns in two of their last three games, giving plenty of opportunities for Brown to light up the box score. Be sure to get Brown in your lineup and look for a week-winning performance.

And a massive shocker in the Fantasy football rankings for Week 8: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz stumbles big-time this week against the Jaguars and finishes outside the top 15 quarterbacks. He's a player to bench in Week 8.

Wentz enters Week 8 having thrown for over 300 yards and at least two touchdowns in three of his past four games. However, he'll face a Jaguars team that boasts the top passing defense in the NFL. In fact, Jacksonville's stingy defense is holding its opponents to under 180 passing yards per game.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of the rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week?