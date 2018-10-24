Fantasy Football Rankings Week 8: Model that beat experts says start Jordy Nelson, sit Carson Wentz

The Chargers, Titans, Cowboys and Falcons are all on bye this week, so you'll be without several stars in Week 8, including quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Philip Rivers. And if you're looking to fill a hole in your Week 8 Fantasy lineup, you need the most accurate Fantasy football rankings possible. They'll help you figure out which sleepers to jump on and which busts will crush your team. Before you make the final call on who to start and who to sit this week, you'll want to see the latest Week 8 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. The model was also closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders, saying he would finish as a top-12 receiver. The result: Sanders exploded for 102 receiving yards and a touchdown and had a passing score as well. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a Week 7 victory.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Week 8 Fantasy Football rankings. One player it loves this week: Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson.

Nelson has found the end zone in three of his last four games and is expected to be Derek Carr's No. 1 receiver following Amari Cooper's trade to Dallas. He also gets a juicy matchup against an Indianapolis defense that ranks in the bottom half of the league against the pass (264 ypg).

Nelson is still available in over 25 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, and SportsLine's model says he'll finish as a top 20 wide receiver this week. Be sure to get Nelson in your lineups and look for a week-winning performance against the Colts on Sunday.

And a massive shocker: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz stumbles big-time this week against the Jaguars and finishes outside the top 15 quarterbacks. He's a player to bench in Week 8.

Wentz enters Week 8 having thrown for over 300 yards and at least two touchdowns in three of his past four games. However, he'll face a Jaguars team that boasts the top passing defense in the NFL. In fact, Jacksonville's stingy defense is holding its opponents to under 180 passing yards per game.

