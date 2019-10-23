Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 8: Model that beat experts says start Kenny Stills, sit Odell Beckham Jr.

Knowing the matchups is key to securing a victory in Fantasy football, and you can expect to see several members of the Pittsburgh Steelers listed high in the Week 8 Fantasy football rankings. That's because they take on the Miami Dolphins, who have a porous defense that's ranked near the bottom of the league in almost every meaningful category. That means players like quarterback Mason Rudolph, running back James Conner and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster could be among the top Fantasy football picks for Week 8, but how do they stack up against traditional studs like Russell Wilson, Todd Gurley and DeAndre Hopkins? A reliable set of Week 8 Fantasy football rankings can help answer those questions and also assist in start-sit decisions, trade evaluations, Fantasy football waiver wire claims, or even help you find a gem in the free agent pool the rest of your league may have missed. Before you lock in any Fantasy football picks this week, see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Raiders tight end Darren Waller, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position despite being started in less than 75 percent of leagues. The result: Waller recorded seven receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 8 of the NFL schedule. One player the model loves this week: Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills.

Fellow wideout Will Fuller suffered a hamstring injury against the Colts and is expected to miss multiple games, which means Stills is in line for an expanded workload moving forward. Following Fuller's exit from Houston's loss to the Colts, Stills was on the field for 61 snaps and recorded four receptions for 105 yards. Now, he gets a mouthwatering matchup against a Raiders defense that is giving up 289.5 passing yards per game, which ranks 31st in the NFL.

Last week against the Packers, Oakland gave up 429 passing yards and five receiving touchdowns. That's why the model ranks Stills as a top-15 wide receiver for Week 8 even though he's owned in less than 40 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

And a massive shocker: Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who's coming off his second 100-yard receiving performance of the season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

Beckham had a strong showing in Cleveland's home defeat against the Seahawks in his last outing, hauling in six of 11 targets for 101 yards. It was the third time this season Beckham has been targeted at least 10 times.

However, Beckham has been unable to find consistency in the Browns' offense. In fact, he has failed to eclipse 30 receiving yards in two of his last three games and hasn't scored a touchdown since Cleveland's Week 2 victory over the Jets. Now, Beckham and the Browns will have to travel to New England to face a Patriots defense that has allowed just one passing touchdown all season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 8 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 8 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 8 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.