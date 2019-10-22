Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 8: Model that beat experts says start Latavius Murray, sit Odell Beckham Jr.

Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season is officially in the books, and now owners everywhere are frantically searching for Fantasy football rankings for the NFL's next round of games. If you're setting your Week 8 Fantasy football lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Raiders tight end Darren Waller, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position despite being started in less than 75 percent of leagues. The result: Waller recorded seven receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 8 of the NFL schedule. One player the model loves this week: Saints running back Latavius Murray.

Murray filled in admirably for the injured Alvin Kamara in New Orleans' dominant victory over the Chicago Bears. In fact, Murray carried the ball 27 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns, while also catching five passes for 31 yards in the 36-25 win. And with Kamara (ankle/knee) iffy for Sunday's game against Arizona, Murray could be in line for a strong day against a Cardinals defense that's giving up 129.1 rushing yards per game. Two weeks ago against the Falcons, Arizona allowed running back Devonta Freeman to record over 100 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.

The model lists Murray as a rock solid RB1 this week even though he's being started in less than 50 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy leagues. Start him with confidence this week against the Cardinals if Kamara sits again.

And a massive shocker: Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who's coming off his second 100-yard receiving performance of the season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

Beckham had a strong showing in Cleveland's home defeat against the Seahawks in his last outing, hauling in six of 11 targets for 101 yards. It was the third time this season Beckham has been targeted at least 10 times.

However, Beckham has been unable to find consistency in the Browns' offense. In fact, he has failed to eclipse 30 receiving yards in two of his last three games and hasn't scored a touchdown since Cleveland's Week 2 victory over the Jets. Now, Beckham and the Browns will have to travel to New England to face a Patriots defense that has allowed just one passing touchdown all season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 8 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

