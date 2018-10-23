Fantasy Football Rankings Week 8: Model that beat experts says start Marlon Mack, sit Carson Wentz

If you are setting your Week 8 Fantasy Football lineups, thinking about trades or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders, saying he would finish as a top-12 receiver. The result: Sanders exploded for 102 receiving yards and a touchdown and had a passing score as well. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a Week 7 victory.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Week 8 Fantasy Football rankings. One player it loves this week: Colts running back Marlon Mack.

Mack racked up over 150 total yards and two touchdowns against the Bills last Sunday and gets a dream matchup this week against the Raiders, who are allowing over 130 rushing yards per game. He's still available in almost 15 percent of CBS Sports leagues and SportsLine's model says he'll finish as a top-10 running back this week. Start him with confidence against the Raiders.

And a massive shocker: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz stumbles big-time this week against the Jaguars and finishes outside the top 15 quarterbacks. He's a player to bench in Week 8.

Wentz enters Week 8 having thrown for over 300 yards and at least two touchdowns in three of his past four games. However, he'll face a Jaguars team that boasts the top passing defense in the NFL. In fact, Jacksonville's stingy defense is holding its opponents to under 180 passing yards per game.

