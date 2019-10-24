Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 8: Model that beat experts says start Matthew Stafford, sit Odell Beckham Jr.

NFL fans will have to account for two teams loaded with Fantasy studs being on a bye in Week 8. The Cowboys and Ravens both are off, which means owners will need to fill the holes left by Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and Mark Ingram. That means using proven Fantasy football rankings for Week 8 is key. Injuries to Fantasy studs have also left holes in lineups. Lions running back Kerryon Johnson suffered a knee injury last week against Minnesota and was placed on IR ahead of Detroit's matchup against the Giants on Sunday. Should backup Ty Johnson be sky-high in your Fantasy football rankings this week? Or should you look to another backfield when making your Week 8 Fantasy football picks? Before you finalize your roster, be sure to see the Week 8 Fantasy football strategy and rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Raiders tight end Darren Waller, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position despite being started in less than 75 percent of leagues. The result: Waller recorded seven receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model loves this week: Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

After not recording a touchdown pass in Detroit's one-point loss to the Packers, Stafford reminded Fantasy owners of his value last week against the Vikings. Stafford completed 30-of-45 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns against Minnesota, and with Johnson expected to miss Detroit's matchup against the Giants, the Lions will be forced to lean heavily on the passing game. That bodes well for Stafford, who's thrown three or more touchdowns in two of his last three outings.

Plus, the Giants' defense, which is giving up an average of 257 passing yards per game, has allowed several big games to quarterbacks this year, including Dak Prescott's 405-yard, four-touchdown performance earlier this season. That's why SportsLine's model ranks Stafford as a top-five play this week, even though he's being started in less than 20 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who's coming off his second 100-yard receiving performance of the season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

Beckham had a strong showing in Cleveland's home defeat against the Seahawks in his last outing, hauling in six of 11 targets for 101 yards. It was the third time this season Beckham has been targeted at least 10 times.

However, Beckham has been unable to find consistency in the Browns' offense. In fact, he has failed to eclipse 30 receiving yards in two of his last three games and hasn't scored a touchdown since Cleveland's Week 2 victory over the Jets. Now, Beckham and the Browns will have to travel to New England to face a Patriots defense that has allowed just one passing touchdown all season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 8 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback to finish in the top 10 of its Week 8 Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 8 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.