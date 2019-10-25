Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 8: Model that beat experts says start Royce Freeman, sit Odell Beckham Jr.

The latest Fantasy football injuries have dealt several crushing blows to running back depth, as Lions back Kerryon Johnson was placed on injured reserve after undergoing knee surgery, while the Cardinals' David Johnson played just three snaps last Sunday despite being active with an ankle injury. With Kerryon Johnson out and David Johnson now questionable, new opportunities have opened up for Lions backup Ty Johnson and Cardinals backup Chase Edmonds. They're shooting up the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for Week 8 and were among the top Fantasy football waiver wire claims, but can you trust them enough to start them? And if Johnson does play, should he be anywhere near your lineup? Or should he be absent from your optimal Fantasy football rankings? Burning questions like those are why you'll want to see the Week 8 Fantasy football picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Raiders tight end Darren Waller, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position despite being started in less than 75 percent of leagues. The result: Waller recorded seven receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 8 of the NFL schedule. One player the model loves this week: Broncos running back Royce Freeman. Denver's backfield has featured Freeman and Phillip Lindsay prominently, but the former has been more involved in recent weeks.

Freeman has out-snapped Lindsay the last four games. Last week, he got into the end zone for the first time of the season. He's also been targeted 31 times in the passing game this season with 25 receptions overall and nine total catches the last two weeks. On Sunday, Freeman will face a Colts defense that is allowing 4.7 yards per carry (27th in the NFL) and gave up six catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns to Austin Ekeler earlier this season. That's why the model ranks Freeman as a back-end RB2 even though he's being started in just 41 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who's coming off his second 100-yard receiving performance of the season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at his position. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

Beckham had a strong showing in Cleveland's home defeat against the Seahawks in his last outing, hauling in six of 11 targets for 101 yards. It was the third time this season Beckham has been targeted at least 10 times.

However, Beckham has been unable to find consistency in the Browns' offense. In fact, he has failed to eclipse 30 receiving yards in two of his last three games and hasn't scored a touchdown since Cleveland's Week 2 victory over the Jets. Now, Beckham and the Browns will have to travel to New England to face a Patriots defense that has allowed just one passing touchdown all season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 8 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Week 8 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 8 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.