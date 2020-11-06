Watch Now: Time to Schein: Antonio Brown would be brilliant against the Saints ( 1:59 )

The Seattle Seahawks boast the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL. As a result, Russell Wilson, Tyler Lockett, and D.K. Metcalf are near the top of many Fantasy football rankings week after week. Wilson has already thrown for 26 touchdowns and is on pace to break Peyton Manning's single-season record (55). Where should the Seahawks be among your Week 9 Fantasy football picks with a trip to Buffalo on tap?

With Fantasy football injuries mounting and bye weeks taking studs off the board, a reliable set of 2020 Fantasy football rankings is critical.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, saying he'd finish in the top-10 at his position. The result: Metcalf hauled in 12 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 9

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. The former MVP continues to be limited as a passer, but his rushing upside is undeniable. Newton has produced double-digit Fantasy points on the ground in four of his six starts this season and now has a juicy matchup against a Jets defense that has struggled with mobile quarterbacks.

Josh Allen has rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown in two matchups against the Jets so far this season, while Kyler Murray had 31 yards and a score against them in Week 5.

Newton should be able to provide another strong day on the ground against the Jets. That's why the model ranks him as a top 10 quarterback despite the fact that he's being started in just 16 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

And a massive shocker: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who's thrown two or more touchdown passes in four consecutive games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Tannehill's thriving despite Tennessee's heavy reliance on the run, with a 17:3 TD:INT ratio through seven games. However, Tannehill and the Titans face a stiff test at home against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Chicago features a top-10 scoring defense, giving up just 20.8 points per game this season. In addition, the Bears have given up one or fewer touchdown passes in six of their last eight games. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Tannehill is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 9 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

How to set your Week 9 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory?