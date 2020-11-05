Watch Now: Time to Schein: Antonio Brown would be brilliant against the Saints ( 1:59 )

Players like Patrick Mahomes, Dalvin Cook, Tyreek Hill and Alvin Kamara should be high up in your Fantasy football rankings regardless of their matchups. However, deciding on players like Corey Davis, JuJu Smith-Schuster, or Ryan Tannehill can be tougher and could come down to who they play. That's where a strong set of Week 9 Fantasy football picks and rankings can help you make those tough start-sit decisions.

Should Smith-Schuster, who has failed to eclipse 50 receiving yards in four of his last six games, be part of your Fantasy football picks when the Steelers take on a Cowboys defense that's giving up 384.9 yards per game this season?

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, saying he'd finish in the top-10 at his position. The result: Metcalf hauled in 12 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 9

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. The rookie out of Notre Dame is quickly making a name for himself in the NFL. He recorded his fifth receiving touchdown of the season in Pittsburgh's victory over the Baltimore Ravens last week.

Claypool has now recorded at least four receptions in three of his last four games and led the Steelers in targets last week, which is extremely encouraging heading into this week's matchup against the Cowboys.

Dallas' defense is giving up 33.3 points per game this season, which ranks dead-last in the NFL. In addition, the Cowboys have given up two or more touchdown receptions in six of their last seven outings. SportsLine's model ranks Claypool as a top-15 wide receiver this week, making him a rock-solid WR2 against the Cowboys.

And a massive shocker: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who's thrown two or more touchdown passes in four consecutive games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Tannehill's thriving despite Tennessee's heavy reliance on the run, with a 17:3 TD:INT ratio through seven games. However, Tannehill and the Titans face a stiff test at home against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Chicago features a top-10 scoring defense, giving up just 20.8 points per game this season. In addition, the Bears have given up one or fewer touchdown passes in six of their last eight games. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Tannehill is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 9 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

How to set your Week 9 Fantasy football rankings

