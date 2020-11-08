Watch Now: Time to Schein: Antonio Brown would be brilliant against the Saints ( 1:59 )

With Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin expected to miss three weeks after suffering an MCL sprain and Matt Breida dealing with a hamstring injury, Miami traded for running back DeAndre Washington last week. However, Jordan Howard and Patrick Laird look more likely to handle most of the work on Sunday as they take on the Cardinals. Meanwhile, Kenyan Drake (ankle) will miss Week 9, which will open up carries for Chase Edmonds. Where should each running back be in your Week 9 Fantasy football rankings?

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, saying he'd finish in the top-10 at his position. The result: Metcalf hauled in 12 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. After being targeted just six times in his first two games, the first-round pick out of LSU has recorded at least 100 yards receiving in three of his last five contests.

Jefferson ranks sixth among NFL wide receivers in Fantasy points per route run (0.57) and Fantasy points per target (2.63). Of his 563 receiving yards so far this season, 199 yards have come after the catch.

Jefferson has a YAC of over six, which is why the model lists him as a top 15 option in its Week 9 Fantasy football wide receiver rankings against the Lions.

And a massive shocker: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who's thrown two or more touchdown passes in four consecutive games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Tannehill's thriving despite Tennessee's heavy reliance on the run, with a 17:3 TD:INT ratio through seven games. However, Tannehill and the Titans face a stiff test at home against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Chicago features a top-10 scoring defense, giving up just 20.8 points per game this season. In addition, the Bears have given up one or fewer touchdown passes in six of their last eight games. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Tannehill is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 9 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

