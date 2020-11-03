Watch Now: NFL Latest: Steelers Top Prisco's Power Rankings ( 1:21 )

Injuries to George Kittle, Kenny Golladay and Tevin Coleman will certainly shake up the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings. Kittle suffered a broken bone in his foot and he's expected to miss eight weeks, which means his season may be over. Meanwhile, Golladay (hip) exited in the first half of last week's loss to the Colts and he's expected to miss Detroit's Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Injuries to those Fantasy football studs put Ross Dwelley and Marvin Jones in line to handle increased workloads for their respective teams.

Where will Dwelley and Jones land in the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings? A reliable set of Week 9 Fantasy football rankings can help answer those types of questions and assist in your Week 9 Fantasy football start-sit decisions, trade evaluations or even help you find a gem in the free agent pool the rest of your league may have missed. Therefore, before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, saying he'd finish in the top-10 at his position. The result: Metcalf hauled in 12 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 9

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Texans wide receiver Will Fuller. Fuller recorded just three catches for 35 yards in Houston's loss against Green Bay, but he was able to score a touchdown for the fifth consecutive week. For the season, Fuller has recorded 31 receptions for 490 yards and five touchdowns.

Fuller enters Houston's matchup against Jacksonville averaging 15.8 yards per reception, and he'll look to exploit a Jaguars defense that is giving up 31.4 points per game this season, which ranks 31st in the league. He's clearly Deshaun Watson's No. 1 target, which bodes well for Fuller's Fantasy value this week against Jacksonville. SportsLine's model ranks Fuller as a top-10 wide receiver this week, making him a rock-solid WR1 option against the Jaguars.

And a massive shocker: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who's thrown two or more touchdown passes in four consecutive games, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Tannehill's thriving despite Tennessee's heavy reliance on the run, with a 17:3 TD:INT ratio through seven games. However, Tannehill and the Titans face a stiff test at home against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Chicago features a top-10 scoring defense, giving up just 20.8 points per game this season. In addition, the Bears have given up one or fewer touchdown passes in six of their last eight games. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Tannehill is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 9 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

How to set your Week 9 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 9 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.