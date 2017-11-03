Fantasy Football Rankings Week 9: Model that beat experts says bench Alshon Jeffery, start Jack Doyle

If you're setting your Week 9 Fantasy Football lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.



When it comes to ranking players, their model is beating human experts this season when there are big differences in ranking. And the model is the closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it has pinpointed exactly where every player will finish each week.



Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.



A player the model loves this week: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett. He's had 15 targets the last two weeks and now faces a Washington defense that's 28th in the league, allowing over 25 points per game. Lock in Lockett as a fringe WR2 in a week with six teams on bye. He's only 47 percent owned, so he might even be on your waiver wire right now.



SportsLine's model also loves Colts TE Jack Doyle. Doyle is owned in 87 percent of CBS Sports Leagues and SportsLine's model says he'll be a top-10 TE. He re-emerged in Sunday's one-point loss to the Bengals, recording a career-high 12 catches for 121 yards and a TD.



A player to avoid this week: Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery against the Denver Broncos. Jeffery is currently a top-15 Fantasy Football wide receiver, but should be on your bench this weekend. He's projected to have just 6.61 Fantasy points, a number that will put him outside the top-25 among wide receivers.



Denver's defense has only allowed one touchdown to opposing receivers in the past three games and the Broncos' secondary has held receivers to under 50 yards in two of their past three.



The model is also calling for a shocker at RB to crack the Fantasy Football rankings Top-15. No one is talking about him and he may be sitting on your waiver wire right now.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which RB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the Top 20, all from the model that's been crushing experts, and find out.