Fantasy Football Rankings Week 9: Model that beat experts says bench Carson Wentz, start Paul Richardson

If you're setting your Week 9 Fantasy Football lineups, thinking about trades or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team



When it comes to ranking players, their model is beating human experts this season when there are big differences in ranking. And the model is the closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it has pinpointed exactly where every player will finish each week.

Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.



A player the model loves this week: Seahawks WR Paul Richardson. He's only owned in 46 percent of CBS Sports Leagues -- so he's most likely sitting on your waiver wire right now -- and he's coming off a strong Week 8 that saw him catch six passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Put Richardson in your lineups with confidence this week.



SportsLine's model also loves Colts TE Jack Doyle. Doyle is owned in 62 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, but SportsLine's model says he'll be a top-10 TE. He re-emerged in Sunday's one-point loss to the Bengals, recording a career-high 12 catches for 121 yards and a TD.



A player to avoid this week: Eagles QB Carson Wentz against the Denver Broncos. Wentz is currently the No. 2 Fantasy quarterback, but should be on your bench this weekend. He's projected to have just 17.7 Fantasy points, a number that will put him 12th among quarterbacks.



Denver's defense has not allowed an opposing quarterback to throw more than one touchdown pass in three of their past four games, and the Broncos have yet to allow a QB to throw for more than 250 yards this season.



