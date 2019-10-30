Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 9: Model that beat experts says start Adrian Peterson, sit JuJu Smith-Schuster

Momentum can change instantly in your league, as Fantasy football injuries can strike at any time and leave you without one of your star performers. Last week, Steelers running back James Conner turned in a strong performance (23-145-1) on Monday Night Football only to suffer an AC joint sprain late that might hold him out against the Colts on Sunday. Where should backup Jaylen Samuels be in your Fantasy football rankings for Week 9? Meanwhile, receiver depth is taking a hit this week with Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks and Michael Thomas all on bye. Which Fantasy football backups or replacements should you target? A reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2019 can alleviate much of the stress that comes with working the Fantasy football waiver wire and making difficult start-sit decisions. So before you lock in your Week 9 Fantasy football picks, you need to see the latest Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position despite being started in just 75 percent of leagues. The result: Stafford completed 25-of-32 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns against the Giants. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its rankings for Week 9 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Redskins running back Adrian Peterson. After rushing for over 1,000 yards last year as a 33-year-old, Peterson wasn't included on the active roster in Week 1, but he has slowly regained control of Washington's backfield and now rushed for 275 total yards in the last three weeks.

And despite the fact that he's only scored once this season, he has 11 red-zone touches and looks like the most powerful goal-line option the Redskins have. This week, Peterson gets a date with a Bills defense that has been mediocre against the run. The Bills are 18th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed, while the nine rushing touchdowns they've surrendered is 30th in the NFL. Last week, the Bills gave up 218 yards on the ground to the Eagles, with Jordan Howard grinding his way to 111 yards from scrimmage and a score. That's why the model lists Peterson as its No. 20 running back this week even though he's owned in just 72 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who's coming off an impressive 5-103-1 stat line last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20.

Smith-Schuster had a strong showing in Pittsburgh's home win against the Dolphins in his last outing, hauling in five-of-nine targets for 103 yards and a touchdown. It was the first time this season Smith-Schuster has eclipsed the century mark in receiving yards.

However, Smith-Schuster has been unable to find consistency in the Steelers' offense after Ben Roethlisberger's season-ending injury. In fact, he has been held to 15 receiving yards or fewer in two of his last four games. Now, Smith-Schuster and the Steelers will face a Colts defense that has given up just two passing touchdowns over the Last three games. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 9 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

