Fantasy Football Rankings Week 9: Model that beat experts says start Chris Herndon, sit Ben Roethlisberger

The Week 9 NFL schedule begins Thursday night with Derek Carr and the Raiders taking on Marquise Goodwin and the 49ers in a Bay Area showdown. Now that we're entering the stretch run, you'll need a reliable set of Fantasy football rankings more than ever. If you're 4-4 or 3-5, getting a win can propel you into the stretch run. If you're 2-6, you'll likely need to win out to make the post-season, and it all starts with getting a victory this week. If you want to know who to sit and who to start, check out the latest Week 9 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Colts running back Marlon Mack, saying he would finish as a top-10 running back. The result: Mack exploded for 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its updated Week 9 Fantasy football rankings.

One player the model loves this week: Jets tight end Chris Herndon.

Still available in over 90 percent of CBS Sports leagues, Herndon has been given an expanded role the deeper he gets into his rookie season. Now, he's scored touchdowns in three consecutive games and had 11 targets over that span.

With tight end proving to be such a thin position and six teams on bye in Week 9, Herndon is a solid streaming option against the Dolphins. They've given up five touchdowns to tight ends in the last three weeks, including two scores last game to Jordan Thomas.

And a massive shocker: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stumbles big-time this week against the Ravens and finishes outside the top 20. He's a player to bench in Week 9.

Roethlisberger had 250 yards passing and two touchdowns in last week's victory over the Browns, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle big-time against the Ravens, the top-ranked defense in yards per game (293.8) and points per game (17.1). The Ravens shut out the Titans earlier this season and held Cam Newton to 219 yards passing last time out.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You absolutely need to see it before you lock in your lineups.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.