Fantasy Football Rankings Week 9: Model that beat experts says start Courtland Sutton, but sit Ben Roethlisberger

Regular starters like Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Cardinals running back David Johnson and Bengals running back Joe Mixon will all be shelved this week, along with dozens of other relevant fantasy players. It's more important than ever to consult proven Fantasy football rankings before locking in your roster in this massive week of byes. We've already seen one huge shocker too, with undrafted free agent Nick Mullens dropping three touchdowns on the Raiders in a convincing Thursday Night Football victory over Jon Gruden and the Raiders. Before setting your lineup, check out the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings at SportsLine. They'll show you reliable streaming options to get your team a win in the first week of November.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Colts running back Marlon Mack, saying he would finish as a top-10 running back. The result: Mack exploded for 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its updated Week 9 Fantasy football rankings.

One player the model loves this week in its Fantasy football rankings: Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

With Demaryius Thomas stunningly dealt to the Texans, Denver's Week 9 opponent, plenty of targets have been freed up for Sutton. The expectation is that the second-round pick from SMU will capitalize. In fact, Thomas received an average of seven targets per game, giving Sutton sky-high upside. Sutton is now the No. 2 receiver in Denver, but is still available in nearly 50 percent of CBS Sports football leagues.

SportsLine's Week 9 Fantasy football rankings say that Sutton is squarely on the WR2 radar, ahead of receivers like Jarvis Landry and Devin Funchess. And if he is still available in your league, be sure to snatch him up, as he has the fourth-easiest remaining schedule among wide receivers, including a mouth-watering matchup against the hapless Raiders in Week 16.

And a massive shocker: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stumbles big-time this week against the Ravens and finishes outside the top 20. He's a player to bench in Week 9.

Roethlisberger had 250 yards passing and two touchdowns in last week's victory over the Browns, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle big-time against the Ravens, the top-ranked defense in yards per game (293.8) and points per game (17.1). The Ravens shut out the Titans earlier this season and held Cam Newton to 219 yards passing last time out.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You absolutely need to see it before you lock in your lineups.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.