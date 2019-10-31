Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 9: Model that beat experts says start D.J. Moore, sit JuJu Smith-Schuster

With just a few weeks left until the start of the Fantasy football playoffs, owners across the country are doing everything they can to strengthen their lineup as they make a postseason push. Finding reliable Fantasy football rankings is more important than ever. Alvin Kamara owners who were wise enough to handcuff with Latavius Murray were paid off in a big way in Week 8, as Murray rushed for 102 yards and a score while catching nine passes for 55 yards and another touchdown. Kamara is working his way back from an ankle injury, but Murray has earned a sizable role in the offense as the Saints look to keep their superstar healthy for their own postseason run. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh running back James Conner is dealing with a shoulder injury, seemingly thrusting Jaylen Samuels into the spotlight against the Colts. But can you trust Samuels with your Fantasy football picks even though he's been dealing with a knee injury? Before you make any start-sit decisions, use the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position despite being started in just 75 percent of leagues. The result: Stafford completed 25-of-32 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns against the Giants. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its rankings for Week 9 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore.

The second-year pro enters this week with 38 catches for 463 yards and has been an essential part of Carolina's offense with at least eight targets in five games this year. This week, Moore faces a Titans secondary that was missing both Adoree' Jackson and reserve Chris Milton last week as Mike Evans torched them for 11 catches, 198 yards and two touchdowns. That's why the model ranks Moore as the No. 23 wide receiver, a WR2, despite the fact that he's being started in just 35 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

And a massive shocker: Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who's coming off an impressive 5-103-1 stat line last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20.

Smith-Schuster had a strong showing in Pittsburgh's home win against the Dolphins in his last outing, hauling in five-of-nine targets for 103 yards and a touchdown. It was the first time this season Smith-Schuster has eclipsed the century mark in receiving yards.

However, Smith-Schuster has been unable to find consistency in the Steelers' offense after Ben Roethlisberger's season-ending injury. In fact, he has been held to 15 receiving yards or fewer in two of his last four games. Now, Smith-Schuster and the Steelers will face a Colts defense that has given up just two passing touchdowns over the Last three games. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 9 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

