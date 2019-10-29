Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 9: Model that beat experts says start D.K. Metcalf, sit JuJu Smith-Schuster

Week 9 of the 2019 NFL schedule is officially upon us, and now owners everywhere are frantically searching for Fantasy football rankings for the NFL's next round of games. If you're setting your Week 9 Fantasy football lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Stafford completed 25-of-32 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns against the Giants.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its rankings for Week 9 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

Metcalf hauled in two touchdown passes against the Falcons last week and now has the most receiving touchdowns (four) by a Seahawks rookie through the first eight games of a season since 2000. He's a big-bodied receiver who has become a strong red-zone target for Russell Wilson, especially after tight end Will Dissly (Achilles) suffered a season-ending injury. This week, Metcalf could be in line for a big day against a Buccaneers defense that's giving up 285.9 passing yards per game, the second-worst mark in the NFL. Over their last three games, Tampa Bay has given up a total of nine touchdown receptions, which bodes well for Metcalf on Sunday.

The model lists Metcalf as a rock solid WR2 this week even though he's being started in less than 50 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy leagues. Start him with confidence against the Bucs.

And a massive shocker: Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who's coming off an impressive 5-103-1 stat line last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20.

Smith-Schuster had a strong showing in Pittsburgh's home win against the Dolphins in his last outing, hauling in five-of-nine targets for 103 yards and a touchdown. It was the first time this season Smith-Schuster has eclipsed the century mark in receiving yards.

However, Smith-Schuster has been unable to find consistency in the Steelers' offense after Ben Roethlisberger's season-ending injury. In fact, he has been held to 15 receiving yards or fewer in two of his last four games. Now, Smith-Schuster and the Steelers will face a Colts defense that has given up just two passing touchdowns over the Last three games. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 9 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

