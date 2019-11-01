Fantasy Football Rankings Week 9: Model that beat experts says start David Montgomery, sit JuJu Smith-Schuster

Fans are keeping close tabs on the latest Fantasy football injuries this week to high-profile players like Steelers running back James Conner (shoulder) and Packers wide receiver Davante Adams' (toe). To make matters worse, four teams are on bye in Week 9, leaving some massive holes to plug. Reliable Fantasy football rankings are more important than ever. Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, Rams running back Todd Gurley, and Saints wideout Michael Thomas have all been fixtures atop weekly Fantasy football rankings, but they'll all be idle this Sunday while the rest of the league hits the halfway point of the regular season. That's all going to lead to potentially difficult start-sit decisions in Week 9, and a proven set of 2019 Fantasy football rankings is the best way to ensure you're getting the most out of your roster. So before you set your Week 9 Fantasy football picks, be sure to see the rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position despite being started in just 75 percent of leagues. The result: Stafford completed 25-of-32 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns against the Giants. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its rankings for Week 9 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Bears running back David Montgomery. The rookie running back got plenty of love during the preseason as a potential breakout star, but a stagnant Chicago running game limited his overall effectiveness until last week against the Chargers.

The Bears committed to running the football with Montgomery, and the Iowa State product turned in his best performance of the year, rushing for 135 yards on 27 carries with a touchdown. This week, Montgomery will be matched up with an Eagles run defense that has struggled the last three games after being ranked second in the NFL through five weeks. Philadelphia has given up an average of 136.3 yards on the ground the last three weeks, which is why the model ranks Montgomery as its No. 19 running back for Week 9 despite the fact that he's only being started in 56 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who's coming off an impressive 5-103-1 stat line last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20.

Smith-Schuster had a strong showing in Pittsburgh's home win against the Dolphins in his last outing, hauling in five-of-nine targets for 103 yards and a touchdown. It was the first time this season Smith-Schuster has eclipsed the century mark in receiving yards.

However, Smith-Schuster has been unable to find consistency in the Steelers' offense after Ben Roethlisberger's season-ending injury. In fact, he has been held to 15 receiving yards or fewer in two of his last four games. Now, Smith-Schuster and the Steelers will face a Colts defense that has given up just two passing touchdowns over the Last three games. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 9 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 9 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.