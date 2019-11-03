Fantasy Football Rankings Week 9: Model that beat experts says start Frank Gore, sit JuJu Smith-Schuster

There's plenty of NFL news to digest before finalizing your Week 9 Fantasy football picks. Steelers running back James Conner is likely out against the Colts this week with a shoulder injury. Where should his backup, Jaylen Samuels, be in your Fantasy football rankings? And how does Conner's absence affect Steelers skill position players like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mason Rudolph? Meanwhile, Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson will reportedly return from an abdominal injury, his first action since Week 2. Can you trust Jackson after his 8-154-2 blowup in Week 1, or are his best days behind him? And how would his return affect Eagles stars like Carson Wentz and Zach Ertz? Before you set your Week 9 lineups, see the latest Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position despite being started in just 75 percent of leagues. The result: Stafford completed 25-of-32 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns against the Giants. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its rankings for Week 9 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Bills running back Frank Gore. In an era where running backs are typically written off as they approach 30, Gore continues to produce deep into his 30s. In fact, the 36-year-old has an outside shot at his 10th 1,000-yard season with 422 yards on 95 carries through seven games.

Despite the presence of rookie running back Devin Singletary, the Bills have remained committed to feeding Gore the football. He's been given 102 touches on the season, while Singletary and T.J. Yeldon have combined for just 49 as they've both battled injuries. Last week was Gore's first game without at least 10 carries as game flow worked against him.

However, the Bills are 10.5-point favorites over the Redskins on Sunday, which should play right into Gore's hands as the lead runner. Look for Buffalo to stake an early lead and use Gore to control the clock, which is why the model ranks him as the No. 23 running back despite the fact that he's being started in just 27 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who's coming off an impressive 5-103-1 stat line last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20.

Smith-Schuster had a strong showing in Pittsburgh's home win against the Dolphins in his last outing, hauling in five-of-nine targets for 103 yards and a touchdown. It was the first time this season Smith-Schuster has eclipsed the century mark in receiving yards.

However, Smith-Schuster has been unable to find consistency in the Steelers' offense after Ben Roethlisberger's season-ending injury. In fact, he has been held to 15 receiving yards or fewer in two of his last four games. Now, Smith-Schuster and the Steelers will face a Colts defense that has given up just two passing touchdowns over the Last three games. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 9 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

