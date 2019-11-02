Fantasy Football Rankings Week 9: Model that beat experts says start Jameis Winston, sit JuJu Smith-Schuster

Knowing which matchups to exploit is key to earning a victory in Fantasy football, so you can expect to see several members of the Oakland Raiders listed high in the latest Week 9 Fantasy football rankings. That's because they take on the Detroit Lions, who have a porous defense that's ranked near the bottom of the league in almost every meaningful stat. That means players like tight end Darren Waller, running back Josh Jacobs, quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Tyrell Williams could be among the top Fantasy football picks for Week 9, but how do they stack up against more traditional studs like Aaron Rodgers, Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper? A reliable set of Week 9 Fantasy football rankings can help answer those questions and assist in your start-sit decisions, trade evaluations, and even help you find a gem in the free agent pool the rest of your league missed. So before you lock in your lineups, head to SportsLine to see their Fantasy football picks for the week.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position despite being started in just 75 percent of leagues. The result: Stafford completed 25-of-32 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns against the Giants. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its rankings for Week 9 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

Despite having thrown 12 interceptions this season, Winston has been a Fantasy stud over his last five games. In fact, Winston is averaging over 25 Fantasy points in CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues during that span. Plus, he's thrown for over 300 yards and at least two touchdowns in four of his last five outings. Now, Winston will look to exploit a Seahawks defense that is being shredded for 273.3 yards per game through the air, the sixth-worst mark in the NFL. That's why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings for Week 9 Winston as a top-10 quarterback, despite the fact that he's being started in less than 50 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who's coming off an impressive 5-103-1 stat line last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20.

Smith-Schuster had a strong showing in Pittsburgh's home win against the Dolphins in his last outing, hauling in five-of-nine targets for 103 yards and a touchdown. It was the first time this season Smith-Schuster has eclipsed the century mark in receiving yards.

However, Smith-Schuster has been unable to find consistency in the Steelers' offense after Ben Roethlisberger's season-ending injury. In fact, he has been held to 15 receiving yards or fewer in two of his last four games. Now, Smith-Schuster and the Steelers will face a Colts defense that has given up just two passing touchdowns over the Last three games. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 9 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

