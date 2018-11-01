Fantasy Football Rankings Week 9: Model that beat experts says start Kenny Golladay, sit Ben Roethlisberger

The bye-pocolypse for Fantasy football owners is here. Six teams are on bye in Week 9, so you'll be without several stars, including wide receivers A.J. Green, T.Y. Hilton and Odell Beckham Jr., as well as quarterbacks like Carson Wentz, Andrew Luck, and Andy Dalton. And if you're looking to fill a hole in your Week 9 Fantasy lineup, you need the most accurate Fantasy football rankings possible. So before you make the final call on who to start and who to sit this week, you'll want to see the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model. They'll help you navigate a busy week of byes.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Colts running back Marlon Mack, saying he would finish as a top-10 running back. The result: Mack exploded for 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its updated Week 9 Fantasy football rankings.

One player the model loves this week: Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

The Lions traded No. 1 receiver Golden Tate to the Eagles this week, freeing up plenty of targets for Golladay in Detroit. Tate has 69 targets this season, assuring Golladay even more work going forward. For the season, he has three touchdowns and broke loose in the opener with seven catches for 114 yards.

This week, the Lions face the division-rival Vikings, who are allowing 24.4 points per game and 244.6 yards through the air, both middle of the road in the NFL. SportsLine's Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings say Golladay is a WR2 with plenty of upside, ranked ahead of receivers like Courtland Sutton, Marvin Jones, and Jarvis Landry.

And a massive shocker: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stumbles big-time this week against the Ravens and finishes outside the top 20. He's a player to bench in Week 9.

Roethlisberger had 250 yards passing and two touchdowns in last week's victory over the Browns, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle big-time against the Ravens, the top-ranked defense in yards per game (293.8) and points per game (17.1). The Ravens shut out the Titans earlier this season and held Cam Newton to 219 yards passing last time out.

