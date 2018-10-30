Fantasy Football Rankings Week 9: Model that beat experts says start Marquise Goodwin, sit Ben Roethlisberger

If you are setting your Week 9 Fantasy Football lineups, making start-sit decisions, thinking about trades or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, be sure to check out the Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Colts running back Marlon Mack, saying he would finish as a top-10 running back. The result? Mack exploded for 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its rankings for Week 9 of the NFL season.

One player the model loves this week: 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.

Goodwin has scored three touchdowns in his last three games, including a 55-yard score in Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Cardinals. He's still available in more than 20 percent of CBS Sports leagues and he has a juicy matchup against a Raiders defense that just gave up 42 points to the Colts. Start him with confidence this week against Oakland.

And a massive shocker: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stumbles big-time this week against the Ravens and finishes outside the top 20. He's a player to bench in Week 9.

Roethlisberger had 250 yards passing and two touchdowns in last week's victory over the Browns, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle big-time against the Ravens, who are the top-ranked defense in yards per game (293.8) and points per game (17.1). The Ravens shut out the Titans earlier this season and held Cam Newton to 219 yards passing last time out.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You absolutely need to see it before you lock in your lineups.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 9 Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.