Fantasy Football Rankings Week 9: Model that beat experts says start Ryan Fitzpatrick, sit Ben Roethlisberger

The Fantasy football playoffs are within sight and changes all over the NFL this week make it more important than ever to find the most accurate Week 9 Fantasy football rankings possible. With key players dealing with injuries like DeAndre Hopkins (foot) and Melvin Gordon (hamstring), depth charts looking different after big trades involving Demaryius Thomas, Golden Tate and Ty Montgomery in the past week, and six teams on a bye, there's a ton to consider. Before setting your Week 9 Fantasy football rosters and making the final call on who to start and who to sit, be sure to check out the Fantasy football rankings and projections from SportsLine's proven computer model to get a huge edge in your league.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Colts running back Marlon Mack, saying he would finish as a top-10 running back. The result: Mack exploded for 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its updated Week 9 Fantasy football rankings.

One player the model loves this week in its Fantasy football rankings: Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

One of the highest-scoring Fantasy quarterbacks early in the season, Fitzpatrick cooled off and eventually ceded the starting job to Jameis Winston, who was suspended for the first three games. But after Winston threw four picks in Week 8, the Bucs are returning to Fitzpatrick for a Week 9 matchup against the Panthers.

SportsLine's Week 9 Fantasy football rankings have Fitzpatrick as a top-10 quarterback even though he's owned in just over 10 percent of CBS standard leagues. He's projected to score 22.5 points, more than players like Deshaun Watson, Matt Ryan and Matthew Stafford, all of whom have a much higher ownership percentage. Carolina has given up quality Fantasy starts to quarterbacks like Carson Wentz (310-2) and Eli Manning (326-2) in recent weeks. And the Bucs' porous defense means Fitzpatrick will be throwing the ball all game long to keep pace.

And a massive shocker: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stumbles big-time this week against the Ravens and finishes outside the top 20. He's a player to bench in Week 9.

Roethlisberger had 250 yards passing and two touchdowns in last week's victory over the Browns, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle big-time against the Ravens, the top-ranked defense in yards per game (293.8) and points per game (17.1). The Ravens shut out the Titans earlier this season and held Cam Newton to 219 yards passing last time out.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You absolutely need to see it before you lock in your lineups.

