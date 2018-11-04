Fantasy Football Rankings Week 9: Model that beat experts says start Tre'Quan Smith, sit Ben Roethlisberger

Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs is looking doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lions with an injury to his ribs. In Seattle, running back Chris Carson is a game-time decision against the Chargers with a hip injury. Demaryius Thomas, traded last week from the Broncos, is expected to start opposite DeAndre Hopkins for the Texans against his former team. And Melvin Gordon, who has been sidelined since Week 6 with a hamstring injury, will likely play on Sunday against a tough Seahawks run defense. With so many storylines, you need proven Fantasy football rankings to guide you through Week 9. If you're struggling with who to sit and who to start, or just need affirmation of your lineup decisions, check out the unbiased Week 9 Fantasy football rankings from the model at SportsLine.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Colts running back Marlon Mack, saying he would finish as a top-10 running back. The result: Mack exploded for 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model loves this week in its Fantasy football rankings: Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith.

The rookie third-round pick out of Central Florida was an afterthought during the early portion of the season, receiving just four targets and making one 18-yard reception in his first four games while playing less than 40 percent of snaps. However, when WR Ted Ginn was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, Smith stepped into a much larger role, and he's produced.

He's received 14 total targets in his last three games and has hauled in nine of those passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns, both longer than 30 yards. As a viable new deep threat for the Saints, he has a chance to take advantage of a vulnerable Rams secondary. In their last five games, the Rams have given up five pass plays of 39 yards or more. The model pegs Smith as one of its top 30 wide receivers in Week 9, a rock solid WR3 for your Fantasy team.

And a massive shocker: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stumbles big-time this week against the Ravens and finishes outside the top 20. He's a player to bench in Week 9.

Roethlisberger had 250 yards passing and two touchdowns in last week's victory over the Browns, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle big-time against the Ravens, the top-ranked defense in yards per game (293.8) and points per game (17.1). The Ravens shut out the Titans earlier this season and held Cam Newton to 219 yards passing last time out.

