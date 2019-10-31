Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 9: Model that beat experts says start Tyrell Williams, sit JuJu Smith-Schuster

Fantasy football owners will have to account for four teams being on bye in Week 9. The Saints, Rams, Falcons and Bengals all are off, which means owners will need to fill the holes left by Michael Thomas, Todd Gurley, Julio Jones and Austin Hooper, among others. Fantasy football injuries have also left holes in lineups, turning Week 9 Fantasy football rankings upside-down. Steelers running back James Conner suffered a shoulder injury in Pittsburgh's 27-14 victory over the Dolphins on Monday night and could miss Pittsburgh's game against the Colts. And Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (toe) remains day-to-day, sliding down 2019 Fantasy football rankings with each passing week. Who can you trust, and who should you fade? And which players on the Fantasy football waiver wire should you target? Before you lock in your Week 9 Fantasy football picks, see the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's proven computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position despite being started in just 75 percent of leagues. The result: Stafford completed 25-of-32 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns against the Giants. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its rankings for Week 9 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams.

Williams (foot) returned to Oakland's starting lineup after missing two games and lit up the Texans' secondary last Sunday, hauling in three passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. For the season, he has 20 receptions for 307 yards and five scores. He's found the end zone in every game he's played this season and has a mouthwatering matchup on Sunday against Detroit. The Lions are giving up a league-worst 289.7 passing yards per game and have allowed a total of eight touchdown passes over their last two outings.

The model lists Williams as a top-10 play at his position this week even though he's being started in less than 50 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues. Start him with confidence against the Lions.

And a massive shocker: Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who's coming off an impressive 5-103-1 stat line last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20.

Smith-Schuster had a strong showing in Pittsburgh's home win against the Dolphins in his last outing, hauling in five-of-nine targets for 103 yards and a touchdown. It was the first time this season Smith-Schuster has eclipsed the century mark in receiving yards.

However, Smith-Schuster has been unable to find consistency in the Steelers' offense after Ben Roethlisberger's season-ending injury. In fact, he has been held to 15 receiving yards or fewer in two of his last four games. Now, Smith-Schuster and the Steelers will face a Colts defense that has given up just two passing touchdowns over the Last three games. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 9 and is squarely out of the WR1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the rankings.

