Two of the hottest running backs in Week 17 will be in action during Wild Card Weekend, as the Colts' Jonathan Taylor takes on the Bills on Saturday, while the Titans' Derrick Henry faces the Ravens on Sunday. Taylor crushed Jacksonville for 253 yards and two touchdowns in Week 17, while Henry locked down his second straight rushing title and 2,000-yard campaign after a 250-yard, two-touchdown outburst against Houston. Buffalo and Baltimore have stouter run defenses, so are Taylor and Henry still smart Fantasy football picks for Wild Card Weekend?

Last week, the model was extremely high on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Cousins completed 70 percent of his passes for 405 yards and three touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Fantasy football picks for Wild Card Weekend

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. The second-year standout from Ole Miss was seventh in the NFL this season with 1,303 receiving yards and eighth with 10 touchdowns. That followed up a rookie season that saw Metcalf haul in 58 passes for 900 yards and seven scores.

Although Metcalf was checked to just three catches for 21 yards in Week 17 against the Niners, there is no doubt the big-bodied receiver is primed for a huge postseason. He is considered a prime deep threat anytime he takes the field, and SportsLine agrees, ranking Metcalf as a top-five wide receiver on Wild Card Weekend.

And a massive shocker: Browns running back Kareem Hunt, who's accounted for 11 total touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Hunt is coming off a disappointing performance against the Steelers in Week 17, carrying the ball 10 times for 37 yards.

Hunt has struggled to find his rhythm in Cleveland's rushing attack recently, as he's logged 40 or fewer rushing yards in six of Cleveland's final seven games. He's also recorded just 77 total rushing yards in two games against Pittsburgh this season, one of the main reasons why the model has him ranked outside the top 15 in its Fantasy football running back rankings.

With such a tough matchup on Wild Card Weekend, Hunt is a player to consider putting on the bench.

How to set your Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football lineups

