Saints running back Alvin Kamara missed last week's victory over the Panthers after testing positive for COVID-19. He's expected to make his return this week as the Saints host the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Kamara racked up six rushing touchdowns in his last game and could be heavily involved in New Orleans' game plan on Sunday against a Chicago defense that's given up over 1,800 rushing yards this season. Can you trust Kamara with your Wild Card Fantasy football picks?

How should Kamara stack up against fellow stars like Derrick Henry, David Montgomery and Nick Chubb in your Fantasy football running back rankings? A reliable set of Wild Card Fantasy football rankings can help answer those types of questions as you finalize your starting lineups for the NFL Playoffs 2021. Before you lock in your Fantasy football strategy for the 2021 NFL Playoffs, be sure to check out the Fantasy football rankings for Wild Card Weekend from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Cousins completed 70 percent of his passes for 405 yards and three touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Fantasy football picks for Wild Card Weekend

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Ravens wide Marquise Brown. Baltimore's speedy receiver finished with eight touchdown receptions during the regular season, which ranked 15th in the NFL. In last week's victory over the Bengals, he hauled in five receptions for 41 yards and two touchdowns and has now found the end zone in five of his last six games.

He's also been targeted at least six times in five of his last six outings and has an extremely advantageous matchup against the Titans this week. Tennessee is giving up 277.4 passing yards per game, which ranks 29th in the NFL. SportsLine's model ranks Brown as a top-10 wide receiver for Wild Card Weekend, making him a rock-solid WR1.

And a massive shocker: Browns running back Kareem Hunt, who's accounted for 11 total touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position. Hunt is coming off a disappointing performance against the Steelers in Week 17, carrying the ball 10 times for 37 yards.

Hunt has struggled to find his rhythm in Cleveland's rushing attack recently, as he's logged 40 or fewer rushing yards in six of Cleveland's final seven games. He's also recorded just 77 total rushing yards in two games against Pittsburgh this season, one of the main reasons why the model has him ranked outside the top 15 in its Fantasy football running back rankings.

With such a tough matchup on Wild Card Weekend, Hunt is a player to consider putting on the bench.

How to set your Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football lineups

