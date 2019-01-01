Fantasy Football Rankings, Wild Card Round: Model that beat experts says start Jordan Howard, sit Golden Tate

The regular season is over, but Fantasy football players still have the opportunity to play against friends and family as the 2019 NFL playoffs get underway on Saturday. Fantasy football players know deciding who to start and who to sit is always a tall task, especially with just four games on the NFL Wild Card schedule. Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee could reportedly return from a hamstring injury. If he plays against the Colts, should you downgrade DeAndre Hopkins? And how does Coutee's presence affect quarterback Deshaun Watson? Nick Foles will once again start for the Eagles against the Bears at Soldier Field. How should you treat Foles, Zach Ertz, Alshon Jeffery, and company against a stout Chicago D? SportsLine's advanced computer model has locked in its latest Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football rankings. You should check them out before submitting your own Wild Card Fantasy football picks.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. With an unpredictable playoff schedule ahead of us, that could literally be the difference between winning your Fantasy Football playoff league or going home empty-handed, so be sure to check out these NFL Wild Card Round Fantasy football rankings and projections.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, saying he'd finish outside the top 12 quarterbacks. The result? Cousins completed just 20 of 33 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown against the Bears. His 132 yards passing were by far his lowest total of the season. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest NFL Wild Card Round Fantasy football rankings.

One player the model loves this week: Bears running back Jordan Howard.

Howard got off to a slow start this season, scoring just one touchdown in his first five games. However, Howard and the Bears' offense have been rolling ever since. In fact, Howard has eclipsed the 100-yard mark in two of his last four games and has scored four touchdowns in his last three outings.

Howard is expected to be featured early and often on Sunday against the Eagles, who have given up four rushing touchdowns in their last two games. The SportsLine Projection Model has Howard ranked as a top 5 running back this week, ahead of fellow RBs like Chris Carson, Gus Edwards and Tarik Cohen.

And a massive shocker from SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings: Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate stumbles big-time this week against the Bears and finishes outside the top 12. He's a player to bench this weekend.

Tate has failed to eclipse 50 receiving yards in four straight games, and SportsLine's model says he'll struggle big-time again this week on the road against the Bears, who boast the No. 1 ranked defense in the NFL. The Bears are holding their opponents to an average of 17.7 points and have allowed just one touchdown to an opposing receiver in their past four games.

