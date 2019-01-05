Fantasy Football Rankings, Wild Card Round: Model that beat experts says start Marlon Mack, but sit Golden Tate

If you're setting your lineups for Wild Card Weekend, finding trusted Fantasy football rankings is critical. Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee will reportedly return from a hamstring injury on Saturday, but can you trust him in his first game since Week 12? Eagles quarterback Nick Foles has been suffering from bruised ribs, but doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's tilt with the Bears. With six touchdowns the last two weeks, should you start Foles against the Bears' top-ranked scoring defense? And if Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (knee) suits up on Sunday, is he playable in his first start of the season? Before you lock in any lineups for the 2019 NFL Playoffs, check out the top Fantasy football rankings for Wild Card Weekend from SportsLine's Projection Model.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. With an unpredictable playoff schedule ahead of us, that could literally be the difference between winning your Fantasy Football playoff league or going home empty-handed, so be sure to check out these NFL Wild Card Round Fantasy football rankings and projections.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, saying he'd finish outside the top 12 quarterbacks. The result? Cousins completed just 20 of 33 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown against the Bears. His 132 yards passing were by far his lowest total of the season. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest NFL Wild Card Round Fantasy football rankings.

One player the model loves this week: Colts running back Marlon Mack, who faces the Texans in the first game on the NFL Wild Card schedule.

Mack is coming off a strong performance against the Titans in Week 17 that saw him carry the ball 25 times for 119 yards and a touchdown. It was Mack's fourth game of 100-plus yards and at least one touchdown this season. He's also found the end zone in four straight games, which bodes well for Saturday's divisional battle against the Texans.

The second-year running back out of South Florida is averaging almost 20 carries per game in his last four outings, and the SportsLine Projection Model has him ranked as a top-five running back this week, ahead of fellow ball-carriers like Chris Carson, Gus Edwards and Lamar Miller.

And a massive shocker from SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings: Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate stumbles big-time this week against the Bears and finishes outside the top 12. He's a player to bench this weekend.

Tate has failed to eclipse 50 receiving yards in four straight games, and SportsLine's model says he'll struggle big-time again this week on the road against the Bears, who boast the No. 1 ranked defense in the NFL. The Bears are holding their opponents to an average of 17.7 points and have allowed just one touchdown to an opposing receiver in their past four games.

