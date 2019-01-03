Fantasy Football Rankings, Wild Card Round: Model that crushed experts says start Deshaun Watson, but sit Golden Tate

The NFL Wild Card Weekend schedule features a four-pack of games starting on Saturday. The Texans, Colts, Seahawks, Cowboys, Chargers, Ravens, Bears, and Eagles will all be in action. All eight teams are ranked in the top 12 in scoring defense, but plenty of points could be put up. Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott, DeAndre Hopkins, and Andrew Luck are just a few of the players in action, but which defensive matchups should you exploit? And which star players should you avoid like the plague in a week where all four Over-Unders are in the 40s? Then there are the injury issues to consider, like Gordon's ankle and Doug Baldwin's knee. Before you make the final call on who to start and who to sit, you'll want to see the Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, saying he'd finish outside the top 12 quarterbacks. The result? Cousins completed just 20 of 33 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown against the Bears. His 132 yards passing were by far his lowest total of the season. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest NFL Wild Card Round Fantasy football rankings.

One player the model loves this week: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Waston finished the regular season as one of the most consistent Fantasy quarterbacks. He completed at least 71 percent of his passes in five straight games and accounted for nine total touchdowns during that span.

He also threw for at least 220 yards in each of those matchups and he's played extremely well against the Colts in both meetings this season. In fact, he's completed 70 percent of his passes against Indianapolis for 642 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception to go with 76 rushing yards and another score this season. The SportsLine Projection Model has Watson as the top-ranked overall quarterback for Wild Card Weekend, higher than signal callers like Luck and Dak Prescott, so confidently lock him into your Wild Card weekend Fantasy football lineups and watch the points rain down.

And a massive shocker from SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings: Eagles wide receiver Golden Tate stumbles big-time this week against the Bears and finishes outside the top 12. He's a player to bench this weekend.

Tate has failed to eclipse 50 receiving yards in four straight games, and SportsLine's model says he'll struggle big-time again this week on the road against the Bears, who boast the No. 1 ranked defense in the NFL. The Bears are holding their opponents to an average of 17.7 points and have allowed just one touchdown to an opposing receiver in their past four games.

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the rankings.

